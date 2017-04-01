Aamir not interested to work with Anushka, Katrina!

Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who will be seen in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan is reportedly not interested to work with his previous co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma again.

The superstar has worked with the actresses in ‘Dhoom 3’ and ‘PK’, respectively.

If reports are to be believed then Aamir is not interested to repeat his heroines thus there are lesser chances of him working with Katrina and Anushka. It was being said that the ‘Phillauri’ actress was keen to star in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ but this was the only reason behind not casting her in the film.

Well, it is yet to be seen if there is truth to these rumours but people may love to watch Aamir sharing screen space with Anushka again.

The name of several actresses including Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Vani Kapoor came up for the female lead in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. However, rumours carried no spine and now people are waiting for official announcement by the makers to know which lucky actress has bagged the big project.

On a related note, Anushka’s latest film ‘Phillauri’ is doing a decent business at the box office. The lady features with Diljit Dosanjh in the film. Katrina will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s ‘Jagga Jasoos’ opposite her ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor.

Agencies