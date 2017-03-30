‘7-8 bodies found scattered Nasirpur militant den’

Monirul Islam, chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of DMP said Parts of seven to eight bodies were found scattered at Nasirpur militant den.

The CTTC chief made the opinion while briefing reporters after the drive in the militant hideout in Moulvibazar Sadar Upazila around 5:00pm on Thursday.

Monirul Islam said that the militants exploded 12 bombs inside the den. The might have blown themselves off exploding the bombs.

May be the militants exploded their suicidal vest when they were confirmed that there is no way to flee the scene, he added.