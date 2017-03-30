Voting underway in Comilla

Voting in Comilla City Corporation (CCC) has started amid tight security as the archrivals Awami League and BNP are contesting the elections.

Casting vote started at 103 polling stations at 8:00am on Wednesday and will continue till 4:00pm without any break.

Four candidates are contesting the mayoral post and 154 are running for 36 posts including nine reserved posts of ward councillors in the election.

There are some 2.07 lakh voters in the city.

Tight security measures have taken across the city considering most of the polling stations are risky. Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Police and Ansar along with 26 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in the election.