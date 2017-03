Operation Hit Back at the suspected militant hideout at Nasirpur village under Moulvibazar Sadar upazila has been halted due to bad weather.

It has been raining here from Thursday morning and SWAT team is ready to begin operation after the rain, sources said.

Police have cordoned off two suspected militant hideouts in Borohat area and Nasirpur village under sadar of Moulvibazar district.

SWAT team reached Moulvibazar district around 5.30pm on Wednesday.