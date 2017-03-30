FBCCI polls on May 14

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for holding election of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) scheduled to be held on May 14.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha passed the order on Thursday following a petition filed by FBCCI authorities challenging the High Court order.

Earlier, the High Court on March 22 stayed the process for holding the FBCCI election for two months.

FBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad moved the Supreme Court to appeal against the High Court order on March 23.

According to the schedule, the FBCCI polls are slated for May 14. The deadline of submitting nomination papers is April 10.