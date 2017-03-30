Rab official hurt in Sylhet militant den arrives in Dhaka

Rab’s intelligence wing director Lt Col Abul Kalam Azad arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday night, three days after he was taken to Singapore Hospital being critically injured from an explosion near Sylhet militant den.

He was admitted to Combined Military Hospital after he landed in Dhaka around 9:15pm, Mizanur Rahman, Assistant Director of RAB (legal and media), confirmed the news.

An air ambulance carrying the Rab official took off from Mount Elizabeth Hospitals Singapore at around 4:00pm, he added.

Lt Col Azad, sustained splinter injuries during Saturday’s twin-blast near Shibbari den “Atia Mahal” in Sylhet that killed two police officials and four civilian; and injured 40 others.

Army commandoes later on killed four militants holding up in the building since early Friday.