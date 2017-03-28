9 held over leaking fake questions

Detectives held nine persons for their alleged involvement in leaking fake questions.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) revealed the news through Short Message Service (SMS) over mobile phone on Tuesday morning.

The message read the detainees include a principal as well. All of them were allegedly involved in leaking fake questions and publishing advertisements in this regard before different examinations.

Mohammad Yousuf Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Dhaka metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the news.