Powerful cyclone strikes Australia

International Desk: A powerful cyclone carrying winds of up to 263km/h (163 mph) has reached the coast of Queensland, Australia.

More than 25,000 people were urged to evacuate ahead of Cyclone Debbie.

The category four storm has already left at least 23,000 homes without power and caused damage on the popular Whitsunday Islands.

The slow-moving cyclone, expected to be Queensland’s most damaging since 2011, is likely to remain over the state for hours, authorities warned.

The storm made landfall between Bowen and Airlie Beach, Queensland Police said.

“We are in for a long, tough day,” said Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“The intensity and ferocity of the winds is going to be gradually increasing. Everyone is bunkered down.”

Electricity providers said more homes would lose power.

“We’re getting reports of roofs starting to lift, even in some of our own facilities in the Whitsundays,” said Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski.

One person in the region compared the winds to “freight trains coming through left and right”.

“The trees are going wild. The place is just shaking continuously,” the man, identified only as Charlie, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Source: Agencies