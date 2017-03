Police held two persons along with nearly 5 kilograms of explsosive materials from the old bus terminal of the city’s Shiroil area on Monday night.

Lodging case in this regard was under process while the report was filed on Tuesday morning.

The detainees are identified as Abdul Latif, 35, Sakirul Islam, 30.

Police, however, did not disclose their detail identities.

AKM Nahidul Islam, deputy commissioner (West) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), confirmed the news.