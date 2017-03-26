President, PM pay homage to Liberation War heroes

Desk Report: President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the War of Liberation by placing wreaths at the National Memorial marking the 47th Independence and National Day.

President Hamid first placed a wreath at the altar of the memorial around 6:00am on Sunday followed by the Prime Minister.

After placing the wreaths, the President and the Prime Minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the Great War of Liberation in 1971.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a state salute on the occasion, while the bugles played the last post.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, ministers, advisers, mayors of Dhaka North and South City Corporations, parliament members, chiefs of the three services, freedom fighters, foreign diplomats and high civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

Later, flanked by senior leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League, laid another wreath at the National Memorial on behalf of her party.