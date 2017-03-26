Sylhet explosion death toll rises to 6

Two powerful bombs exploded at separate places near a militant den in Sylhet, raised the death toll to 6, including two cops.

Zedan Al Musa, Additional Deputy Commissioner (south) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, confirmed the death toll.

Though the joint forces were raiding the hideout “Atia Mahal” of Shibbari area of Dakkhin Surma upazila for a second straight day, the bombs were went off around 6:30pm on Saturday after a while the army ended a conference over the operation.

The deceased were identified as Monirul Islam, OC-investigation of Jalalabad Police Station, Chowdhury Abu Md Kaisar, Inspector of Sylhet Special Branch (SB) of Police, Ohidul Islam Opu, student of Modon Mohon College, Shahidul Islam, 38, resident of Dariaparha, Jannatul Fahim, deputy secretary of environmental affairs of Dakkhin Surma upazila BCL unit, and an unknown man to be aged between 32 to35 years.

The injured include several officials of different law enforcement agencies, according to sources.