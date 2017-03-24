Attacker killed in capital bomb blast

An unidentified young man was killed as a bomb he was reportedly carrying exploded near a police check-post at Airport Road in the city on Friday evening.

Ruhul Amin, Assistant Commissioner (Airport Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the news.

He said that the bomb being carried by the youth went off between 7:25pm to 7:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

However, no one else was injured in the blast that look place at the mouth of Ashkona road on the east side of the Airport Road.

The youth could not be identified immediately.