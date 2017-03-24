Joint forces ready for raid on Sylhet militant den

Joint forces are preparing to raid a house, presumed to be a hideout of militants, at Shibbari of the district’s Dakkhin Surma upazila.

Law enforcers also brought two ambulances outside the building around 4:45pm, after a four member bomb disposal unit reached there.

Police cordoned off the suspected militant den in the early hours of Friday asked the suspected militants to surrender.

However, the militants did not surrender till filing of the report at 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, a team of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit arrived at the spot around 3:52pm from Dhaka.

Later, the joint forces comprising of district police, and members of SWAT, including the bomb disposal unit, and Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) started the preparations to enter the house.

Earlier, ‘the militants’ talked to police from the house several times.

In response to the police request for surrender, a male militant said at noon, “Send in force.”

“We’re on the path of Allah. Send SWAT team as early as possible. Why are you killing time?…we don’t have enough time,” said a female voice from the building at noon.