GD filed over BB fire

Bangladesh Bank (BB) authority filed a general diary (GD) with Motijheel Police Station over Thursday night’s fire incident at the central bank building.

Joint Director Nurul Islam, on behalf of the central bank, filed the diary (GD No. 1573) on Friday morning, confirmed Omar Faruque, officer-in-charge of Motijheel Police Station, to risingbd.

He said investigation will be conducted into the incident. If any clue is found and the bank authority decides to lodge any case over the incident, the GD will turn into case.

A fire broke out at the BB building around 9:30pm on Thursday. 12 units of Fire Service rushed the spot immediately and doused the blaze around 10:00pm, 30 minutes after the fire ensued.

Some papers of the central bank were gutted in the fire, according to BB authority.