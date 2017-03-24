West Bengal’s interest first, Teesta Treaty later: Mamata

International Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused the Centre of not taking her into confidence over sharing Teesta river water with Bangladesh and said she would not let the state’s interests be sacrificed.

Banerjee said she had come across reports that the Teesta Treaty would be signed on May 25, but was yet to receive an invitation from the Centre for discussion during Bangaldesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming visit to India.

“I will not say anything regarding Teesta. I will do whatever I have to after considering the interests of my state,” she said in an interview to a Bengali TV news channel.

“I have no knowledge on Teesta discussion. The Centre has not discussed anything with me. I have not received any invitation. I have heard that the Teesta Treaty will be signed on May 25. I have no knowledge. I share good relation with Bangladesh, but I can’t sacrifice the interests of my state,” Banerjee said.

Asked if she has received any invitation from the central government during the Bangladesh PM’s visit, Banerjeee said, “I have no such information.”

India and Bangladesh were set to ink the Teesta deal during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s 2011 Dhaka visit, but Banerjee had declined to endorse the deal citing scarcity of water in her state.

The Teesta river, which has its origin in Sikkim, flows through the northern part of West Bengal before entering Bangladesh and joining the Brahmaputra river.

While talking about Centre-state relations, Banerjee said she had extended her cooperation to the central government on GST and exchange of enclaves with Bangladesh but there had been no reciprocity on the part of the Modi government.

“There has been no reciprocity on the part of the Centre, rather they have tried to interfere with the federal structure,” Banerjee claimed.

She alleged that the Centre was directly issuing diktats to officers of the state cadre and was interfering with the functioning of the state.

“I will not tolerate such interference in the federal structure. There is a clear demarcation about jurisdiction between the state and the Centre in the Constitution of India, nobody should try to cross that demarcation,” Banerjee said.

She also alleged that the central government had slashed funds for various developmental projects in the state.

Source: Agencies