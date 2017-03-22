Mufti Hannan to seek clemency

Death row convict Huji chief Mufti Abdul Hannan expressed his wishes to seek presidential clemency, said Kashimpur jail authorities.

He expressed the wish after he was read out the final verdict by the jail authorities at the Kashimpur High Security Central Jail of Gazipur on Wednesday morning.

Senior Jail Super Md Mizanur Rahman confirmed the news.

He said the verdict was read out to Mufti Hannan around 10:00am on Wednesday. Then, he opted to seek presidential clemency.

His associate death row convict Sharif Shahedul Bipul also opted to seek presidential mercy.

Earlier on Tuesday night, the copy of final verdict of the death-row convicts reached Kashimpur Central Jail, according to Mizanur Rahman.

In 2004, former UK high commissioner to Bangladesh Anwar Choudhury along with around 70 others was hurt and three were killed in the attack at the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) in Sylhet.

On December 23, 2008, the Sylhet Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal sentenced Mufti Hannan, Bipul and Ripon to death, and Ovi and Abu Zandal to life imprisonment for the grenade attack and the killings.

The High Court, on February 11 last year, upheld death of the trio and upheld the life imprisonment of Muhibullah alias Muhibur Rahman alias Ovi and Mufti Main Uddin alias Abu Zandal, also Huji members.