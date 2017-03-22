Voting continues in Gaibandha-1 by-polls

Voting in Gaibandha-1 by-election continues which fell vacant following the murder of ruling Awami League lawmaker Manzurul Islam Liton in December last year.

Voting started at 8:00am and will continue till 4:00pm without any break. Today is a public holiday in the constituency.

Seven candidates are vying for the post including AL-nominated Golam Mostafa Ahmed and Jatiya Party-nominated Barrister Shamim Haider Patwari. Over 3.33 lakh voters are expected to cast their ballots.

Additional law enforcers have been deployed at 54 important polling stations including 15 risky centers out of the total 109, said Returning Officer GM Shahatab Uddin, according to local administration.

Over 1,850 law enforcers, eight Border Guard Bangladesh platoons and 19 executive magistrates have been deployed.

Liton was killed after unknown assailants opened fire on him inside his home at Sundarganj upazila on December 31. The Election Commission announced the polls schedule on February 5.