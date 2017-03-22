RMG factory catches fire in city

A fire broke out at a readymade garments (RMG) factory at Darus Salam of the capital’s Mirpur area.

The fire ensued on 5th and 6th floors of the BG Altex RMG factory of Darus Salam around 12:45am on Wednesday.

Later, 10 units of Fire Service brought the fire under control around 2:00am.

Md Mahmud, Inspector of Fire Service Headquarters, confirmed the news.

Though some materials were gutted by the fire, no casualties were reported in the incident, he said.

He, however, could not tell immediately how the fire ensued.