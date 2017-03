RAB held a youth with eight firearms and bullets from the district’s Teknaf upazila on Wednesday morning.

The arrestee is Nurul Alam (35), son of Ejjot Ali in Shamlapur area.

Commander of RAB-7 Major Md. Ruhul Amin said acting on a tip off, a team of RAB conducted a drive in Shamlapur area and arrested Nurul Alam.