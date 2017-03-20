State Religion: 5 appeal to be included in hearing

Five eminent persons have filed petitions to be included in the appeal hearing against the dismissal of the writ challenging the legality of Islam as State Religion.

The eminent persons are Taimur Alam Khandaker, a Supreme Court lawyer, Arifur Rahman, editor of an online newsportal, Engineer Md Shawkat Hossain Khan, Director of Project Buidling Ltd, Lt. Col. (Rtd) Abu Yousuf Zobaer Ullah, advisor of Desh Universal Ltd, Dr. Mohammad Abdul Ali, General Manager of Al-Mutmainnah Mother and Child Hospital.

The eminent citizens filed the petitions on Thursday.

They said in the petitions that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman never enacted any law against the Quran and Sunnah. Moreover, majority people of the country belong this religion. Under the circumstances, the writ petitioner wants to create an unstable situation in the country.