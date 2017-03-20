HC wants progress report over Padma bridge plot

The High Court (HC) has directed the government to submit a report before it on progress about formation of an inquiry commission to identify the plotters who made up false stories of a corruption involving the Padma bridge project.

Home secretary and cabinet secretary were directed to submit the progress report before the HC by May 7, according to the court order.

The HC bench of Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque and Justice Mohammad Ullah came up with the order during hearing a suo moto rule issued by the court on February 15.

The home secretary and the cabinet secretary sought eight weeks from the court for formation of the enquiry commission or committee.

Deputy Attorney General Tapos Kumar Biswas on behalf of home and cabinet secretaries placed the time petition.