The law enforcers recovered 15 more bombs from the militants den in Sitakunda of the port city Chittagong on Saturday noon.

Chittagong District Additional police super (Sadar) Habibur Rahman told risingbd.com that the members of bomb disposal unit recovered these bombs during search operation in the area.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers also seized 200 liters liquid chemicals including hydrogen-per-oxide from the residence, he added.