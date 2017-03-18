Orly airport: Man killed after taking soldier’s gun

A man has been shot dead after grabbing a soldier’s gun at Orly airport in Paris, French officials say.

Parts of the airport were evacuated and passengers were not allowed to disembark after witnesses reported hearing shots.

A security operation is continuing with bomb disposal experts involved.

In an incident last month, a man wielding knives lunged at soldiers at Paris’s Louvre museum before being shot and injured.

Orly is the second largest Paris airport.

Police have warned people to stay away from the security cordon put in place.

Source: BBC