Attack attempt at RAB check post, one killed

A person has been shot dead after he tried to attack a check post of Rapid Action Battalion with explosives at Khilgaon in the city.

The incident happened around 4.30am on Saturday in Shekher Jaiga area of Khilgaon.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

According to RAB, a man riding a motorcycle tried to intrude into RAB 3 check post with explosives. The man opened fire targeting the RAB men when they instructed him to stop. RAB men also opened fire, leaving the youth dead on the spot.

The RAB official said two RAB officials have been injured in the incident.

Earlier on Friday, a suicide bomber blew himself up near a temporary camp of the elite force in Ashkona Hajj Camp area.