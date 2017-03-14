UN interested to work for resisting sexual harassment

United Nation (UN) interested to work for resisting of sexual harassment in every govt. and non-govt. Universities of Bangladesh with university grants commission.

Bangladesh UN woman’s country representative Ms. Cristin Hunter expresses this interest when she met with UGC chairman Professor Abdul Mannan in his office.

This information has known by UGC to a press release on Tuesday.

UGC charman welcome her in UGC and said that, sexual harassment is a great problem. It is not only for Bangladesh but also a great problem of whole over the world. It’s happened in every campus and out of campus in whole over the world.

Social conciseness is very important to resisting this problem. He also said, The committee has been formed in every University of whole country to prevention of sexual harassment. A policy has been formulated according to honorable High court’s order.

UGC secretary Dr. Md. Khaled, Bangladesh UN woman, EVAW’s coordinator Mr. Mahtabul Hakim was present here.