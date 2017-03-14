There is no organizational existence of IS: Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said that there is no organizational existence of Islamic State (IS) or other international terrorist outfits in Bangladesh.

The Minister made the opinion while addressing a programme in the capital on Tuesday noon.

He said there is no existence of Islamic State and other international terrorist outfits.

Shahriar Alam also said, “The militants in the country are home grown. But, we have to be alert so that any international militants cannot influence local militants.”

We are working to curb militancy. The government has shown zero tolerance against terrorism, he added.