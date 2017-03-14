The Appellate Division has opined that the judiciary has been taken hostage as the government is not issuing a gazette on the rules determining the discipline and conduct of lower court judges.

Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha who is leading an eight-member bench of the Appellate Division came up with observation on Tuesday.

His observation came when the government petitioned, again, for two more weeks for issuing the gazette.

Expressing unhappiness with the government’s repeated time plea to issue the gazette, Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha said that the judiciary has been taken hostage.