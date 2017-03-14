HC issues rule over hawkers’ eviction in Dhaka

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a rule asking the government to explain in two weeks why it should not be directed to rehabilitate the street hawkers by facilitating weekly markets in designated areas of Dhaka South City Corporation.

An HC bench comprising of Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury and Justice JBM Hassan passed the order.

Barrister Shukla Sarwat Siraj stood for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Motahar Hossain Saju stood for the state.

Secretary to the ministries of Local Government, Rural Development (LGRD), labour and home, inspector general of police, DSCC mayor and assistant chief of the ECNEC have been asked to reply to rule.