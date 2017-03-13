Women watch more porn on smartphones than men

It is known that both men and women watch porn – but how they watch it may be a surprise.

Pornhub has revealed that 71 percent of its female users visit the portal using a smartphone and are 34 percent less likely to use desktop computers than men.

Pornhub released the data in honor of International Women’s Day that fell on Wednesday.

In their Year in Review, the portal discovered that 26 percent of their visitors are women.

Although it may not sound like a ground breaking number, the portal said ‘the level of traffic was enough to cause a massive drop in Pornhub visits during the Women’s March in January 2017′.

Now, the site has focused its latest edition of Pornhub Insights on exploring the different devices women use to watch porn and how their methods compare to their male counterparts.

The use of mobile devices to view porn on the site has greatly increased over the past several years – about 72 percent of Pornhub’s worldwide traffic comes from smartphones and tablets.

And although the method has been increasingly in popularity among both men and women, women have being using mobile devices much longer.

Pornhub found that 71 percent of its female users watch the risque clips with a smartphone, 8 percent using a tablet and 21 percent on a desktop.

And even though a desktop or laptop may be to go-to device for men, women are 34 percent less like to choose computers.

Females, however, are 16 percent more likely to grab their smartphone and 10 percent more likely to reach for a tablet.

In addition to how females watch porn, Pornhub also took a look at what age groups are using which devices.

Approximately 78 percent of millennials, aged 18-34, watch porn on their smartphones.

Source: dailymail.co.uk