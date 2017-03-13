‘82% militants motivated by social networking sites’

About 80-82 percent young militants in the country are motivated by social networking sites, Mohammad Moniruzzaman, assistant inspector general (confidential) of police headquarters said.

The top police official made the disclosure while addressing a programme at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in the capital on Monday.

Interpol and Bangladesh police jointly organized the programme titled ‘Chief of police conference of South Asia and neighboring countries on regional co-operation in curving violent extremism and transnational’ where police officials from 14 countries attended.

Following a report on militancy, Moniruzzaman said that most of the militants who got arrested by law enforcement forces revealed that they were inspired through social media sites including Facebook and Twitter. Of them 56 percent are from general education background while 22 percent from Madrasah background.

Representatives from Afghanistan, Australia, Bhutan Brunei, China, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Vietnam and host country Bangladesh took part in the program.

High officials from Interpol, Facebook, Interpol Global Complex for Innovation (IGCI), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), ASIAN and International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program (ICITAP) joined the three-day long conference here.