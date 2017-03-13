No more leg shackles on accused in court: HC

The High Court (HC) ordered authorities concerned not put leg shackles on accused while producing them before court.

The High Court bench of Justice Obaidul Hasan and Justice Krishna Debnath came up with the order on Monday.

However, the authorities can put leg shackles on accused while ferrying them from and to court for the sake of security.

The court also acquitted deputy inspector general (DIG) Prisons Md Tauhidul Islam after he appeared before the court seeking unconditional apology.

Earlier, the High Court on February 7 issued a rule asking as to why it shall not grant bail 10 accused languishing in jail without trials. The court also ordered to produce the accused on February 23 before it.

Following the court’s order, the accused were produced before it on that day. But of the accused Habibur Rahman alias Ismail, Moniruzzaman alias Munna, Nasir Uddin, and Gias Uddin were produced before the court with leg shackles.