Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will go to Lakshmipur Tuesday on a daylong visit to inaugurate a series of development projects in the district.

Party sources said after arrival at the district, the premier will inaugurate 27 development projects.

Later, Sheikh Hasina will address a public meeting to be organized by Awami League at 3:00pm in the district stadium.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will accompany the Premier during her visit to Lakshmipur.