BCB announces 16-member ODI squad

Sports Desk: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today announced a 16-man ODI squad for the one day internationals against Sri Lanka.

Squad:

1. Tamim Iqbal Khan, 2. Soumya Sarkar, 3. Imrul Kayes, 4. Mushfiqur Rahim, 5. Shakib Al Hasan, 6. Shabbir Rahman Roman, 7. Mahmudullah, 8. Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, 9. Masrafe Bin Mortaza, 10. Mustafizur Rahman, 11. Rubel Hossain, 12. Taskin Ahmed, 13. Shubhashis Roy, 14. Sanjamul Islam, 15. Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, 16. Nurul Hasan Sohan.

The Players selected for the ODI matches are scheduled to meet with team in Sri Lanka on 18 March. The first ODI will take place at Dambulla on 25 March, 2017.