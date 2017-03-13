Flyover girder kills worker in city

A construction worker was killed as a girder of Malibag-Mouchak flyover fell on him at Malibag rail gate area on Sunday late night.

The deceased was identified as Swapon Mia, 42, son of Azim Uddin of Kumarpur village under Pakundi upazila of Kishoreganj.

Two other workers were also injured in the incident.

They are Palash, 40, engineer of Shah Cement Company, and Nur Nabi, 40, driver of the company.

They were admitted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Confirming the news, Yeasin Faruk, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Railway Police Station, said a crane suddenly collapsed and fell on the workers while lifting a girder on the flyover, leaving one dead on the spot and two injured.

The body was kept at DMCH morgue, said Bachchu Mia, Sub-Inspector (SI) of DMCH police outpost.