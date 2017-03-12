Bangladesh moves a step ahead with induction of 2 submarines

Bangladesh Navy has started its journey as a “three-dimensional force” as two submarines were commissioned in its fleet for the first time.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the two submarines — BN Nabajatra and BN Joyjatra — at a special ceremony in the area adjacent to Chittagong naval jetty on Sunday noon.

Sheikh Hasina said, “With the induction of the submarines, the dream which was cherished for long time has come true in this month of Independence. Bangladesh stepped ahead to fulfill the dreams of Bangabandhu in order to build a modern and powerful navy.”

“Today is a historical day. The day is a very much special day, not only for Bangladesh Navy or Bangladesh Armed forces but also for entire Bangladesh,” Hasina said.

During the inauguration of the submarines, the premier said her government has already taken various short- and long-term plans to build Bangladesh Navy as a three-dimensional force.

The prime minister said a few countries of the world operate submarines,and Bangladesh has been placed in the list from today. “As a nation, it’s a matter of very much honour and dignity for us,” she said.

She handed over the “commissioning formans” to the commanding officers of the submarines procured from China and formally unveiled their name plaques as per the rules of the navy.

Earlier around 11:30am, the premier arrived at Chittagong to attend the commissioning function of two submarines. Ministers, parliament members, the chiefs of three services, diplomats and high civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

In order to further intensify surveillance in the Bay of Bengal and enhance the force’s combat capability, Bangladesh Navy on December 22 received the two China made submarines.

Earlier on November 14, Rear Admiral Liu Zizhu on behalf of the Chinese government handed over the submarines to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Nizamuddin Ahmed at a ceremony held at Liaonan shipyard in China.

Both the submarines are 76 metres long, 7.6 metres wide and are equipped with torpedoes and mines which are capable of attacking enemy warships and submarines.