The Supreme Court has given six-month time to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to demolish its building constructed in Begunbari canal and Hatirjheel Lake.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha passed the order following a petition on Sunday.

BGMEA on Wednesday filed the petition seeking three years’ time for shifting the offices from the building.