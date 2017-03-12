Rajon murder case appeal verdict Apr 11

The High Court (HC) will declare verdict on April 11 on death reference and appeals of death row convicts in a sensational case filed over killing 13-year-old boy Sheikh Md Samiul Alam Rajon in Sylhet.

The HC bench of Justice Zahangir Hossain and Justice Md Zahangir Hossain set the date on Sunday after concluding hearing arguments from the counsels on the death reference and appeals.

Deputy Attorney General Zahirul Haque Zahir and Assistant Attorney General Atiqul Haque Selim represented the State in the court.

The death reference and appeals of the Rajon murder case began on January 30 which reached the High Court on November 10. Later, paper book was prepared on the basis of priority following the order of the chief justice.

The court on November 8, 2015 sentenced four people including prime accused Quamrul Islam to death for beating Rajon to death.

On July 8, 2015, Rajon was beaten to death by a group of brutes in Kumargaon Bus Stand area of Sylhet Sadar allegedly for trying to steal a rickshaw van.

Tied to a pole, he screamed for help, cried for water and begged for his life. But they laughed and jeered at him till the boy went silent, forever. One of them even filmed the horrendous incident and shared it on Facebook.

The 28-minute video footage went viral and shows Quamrul, in a black T-shirt and lungi, hitting the boy with a stick in the feet, joints of legs, shoulders and in the head.

The appalling torture video shook the nation to its core and stirred outcries in the social network and the mainstream media.