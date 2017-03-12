PM inaugurates ‘Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday formally inaugurated a water treatment plant with a daily production capacity of 14-crore liters water in Chittagong.

The Prime Minister launched the ‘Sheikh Hasina Water Treatment Plant’ project at a function held at Chittagong Boat Club.

Established on a 14-hectare land at a cost of Tk344 crore, the plant is part of the “Karnaphuli Water Supply Project” – a three-package-scheme undertaken in 2006 to ease water crisis and improve the distribution system in Chittagong.

Implementation of the package scheme with an outlay of Tk1,848 crore has been delayed due to complexities regarding land acquisition, officials say. The two other packages include replacement of the age-old pipelines.