South Asian police chiefs’ confce begins

A three-day conference of South Asian and neighboring countries’ police chiefs began at Sonargaon Hotel in the capital on Sunday morning.

The conference on regional co-operation in curving violent extremism and other transnational crime will conclude on March 14.

Representatives from Afghanistan, Australia, Bhutan Brunei, China, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Vietnam and host country Bangladesh are taking part in the conference.

A total of 58 foreign delegates as well as seven international organizations like INTERPOL are participating in the conference that will adopt a joint declaration, Inspector General of Police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Hoque said.