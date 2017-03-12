Two submarines commissioned in Bangladesh Navy

Bangladesh Navy has started its journey as a “three-dimensional force” as two submarines were commissioned in its fleet for the first time.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the two submarines — BN Nabajatra and BN Joyjatra — at a special ceremony in the area adjacent to Chittagong naval jetty on Sunday noon.

Earlier, the premier arrived there to attend the commissioning function of two submarines.

The prime minister is expected to leave Chittagong for Dhaka after attending an inaugural ceremony of water refinery of Chittagong WASA around 3:00pm.