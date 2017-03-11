Long tailback at Kaliakoir

A long 20-kilometre tailback has ensued at different roads of the district’s Kaliakoir upazila from early Saturday.

Locals and police said the tailback created on Chandra intersection and its adjacent link roads due to rain and ongoing construction works on Dhaka-Tangail highway.

Vehicles were moving very slowly from the morning.

Mohammad Hossain Sarkar, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Salna Highway Police Station, confirmed the news.

He also added that a truck went into ground while getting on a bridge at Kharajora area on Friday midnight that caused the heavy traffic jam on the highway.