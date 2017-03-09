2 minors tortured after tying to trees

A local union parishad member and his associates tortured two minors in Rajshahi after tying to trees on allegation of stealing a goat.

The incident occurred at Andua village of the district’s Durgapur upazila on Wednesday.

The two minors were identified as Zarsis Hossain, 16, son of Ziaur Rahman of Hariaparha village and Ratan Ali, 15, son of Polashbari village of the upazila.

They both are students of Amgachhi Sahar Banu High School.

Witnesses said Zarsis and Ratan stole a goat of Rezaul Karim of Andua village on Tuesday night. Several night-guards charged them while they were passing Harian Bazar early Wednesday. Later, they informed the matter to people of Andua village.

Being informed, local union parishad (UP) member Abdul Motaleb got them released with his own responsibility, locals said.

Later, the minors were fined to Tk 16,000 in arbitration. Of the money, Tk 2,500 was paid to the owner of the goat. The remaining money was swindled by the UP member, they alleged.

When contacted, UP member Abdul Motaleb said over torture that the two boys were tied to trees as they did not confess to stealing the goat. They were not tortured.

Asking about fine money he said Tk 2,500 was handed over to the goat owner. Some was given to people who nabbed the thieves and some was donated to the village mosque.

The decision was taken with suggestions of UP Chairman Mozahar Ali Mondal, he claimed.

However, when contacted UP Chairman Mozahar Ali Monda said, “I cannot talk over the matter now as I’m very busy.”

Ruhul Alam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Durgapur Police Station, said, “no complain was field in this connection. Steps would be taken against people involved in the incident if we once get any complain.”