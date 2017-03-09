Champions League: Barcelona beat PSG 6-1

Sport Desk: A goal in the fifth-minute of injury time from Sergi Roberto gave Barcelona a miracle 6-1 win over Paris Saint Germain to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday in breathtaking style.

Barca scored three times in the last few minutes to go through 6-5 on aggregate having lost 4-0 in Paris in the first leg.

Barcelona were ahead after just three minutes when Luis Suarez headed in past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp from close range.

It was 2-0 five minutes from half-time when PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa prodded the ball into his own net after Andres Iniesta had found the key pass with a clever backheel.

Lionel Messi made it 3-0 from the penalty spot just minutes into the second half after Neymar was fouled as Barcelona appeared poised to complete their unlikely comeback.

PSG’s Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani silenced the Camp Nou with a powerful right-foot drive just after the hour mark.

But two goals from Neymar in three minutes — one from a penalty — brought the Spanish giants level before Roberto stabbed the winner in from close range.

Aubameyang powers Dortmund

A hat-trick by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic’s dazzling display fired Borussia Dortmund into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 4-0 thrashing of Benfica on Wednesday.

The result saw Dortmund win the round-of-16 tie 4-1 on aggregate after Aubameyang’s early goal cancelled out Borussia’s 1-0 defeat in Lisbon last month.

The Gabon hot-shot has now scored seven times in his last three games and has seven Champions League goals in as many matches this season.

He is on 28 goals for the season as Dortmund reached the last eight in Europe for the first time since 2013/14.

Agencies