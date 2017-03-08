Badrul gets life-term in Khadiza attempt to murder case

A Sylhet court sentenced Badrul Alam, sacked leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) unit, to life-term imprisonment in the case filed for attempting to murder college girl Khadiza Begum Nargis.

Sylhet Metropolitan Session Judge Akbar Hossain Mridha passed the order on Wednesday.

Badrul, the sole accused in the case, was present during the announcement of the verdict.

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) unit of the ruling Awami League-backed student body Chhatra League assistant general secretary Badrul Alam hacked Khadiza on October 3 when she came out of her examination hall at Murari Chand College in Sylhet city.

Following the attack, Khadiza was initially admitted to Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital where she had undergone a surgery.

She was shifted to Neurosurgery department at the Square Hospital in the capital On October 4, where doctors carried out more surgeries on her.

Later, she was shifted to Savar CRP on November 28, 2016.