Court orders to transfer Zia Orphanage graft case

The High Court has ordered to transfer the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case filed against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court.

The court has also asked to complete the trial proceedings in 60 days from receiving the order.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Shahidul Karim passed the order on Wednesday.

On March 5, the HC fixed Wednesday for passing the order on the revision petition.

On February 8, the BNP chief filed the petition challenging the order of the Special Judge’s Court-3 of Dhaka which rejected her no confidence petition.