Detectives have arrested a man along with 12 pounds of snake venom worth Tk 45 crore.

On a tip off, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police conducted a drive in the capital’s Dhanmondi area and arrested the unidentified man on Tuesday night.

Masudur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), informed this on Wednesday.

DMP will hold a press conference in this regard.