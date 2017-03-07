Bangladesh bowling against Sri Lanka

Sport Desk: Visiting Bangladesh are bowling in the first test against Sri Lanka as Lankan captain HMRKB Herath invited them bowl first after winning the toss at Galle International Stadium.

The match started at 10:30am on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka team

FDM Karunaratne, WU Tharanga, BKG Mendis, LD Chandimal, N Dickwella†, DAS Gunaratne, MDK Perera, HMRKB Herath*, RAS Lakmal, CBRLS Kumara, PADLR Sandakan

Bangladesh team

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim*, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das†, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Subashis Roy