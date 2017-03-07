Malaysians ‘banned from leaving North Korea’

International Desk: North Korea has said it is banning any Malaysians currently in its country from leaving, in a growing diplomatic row over the killing of Kim Jong-nam.

The state news agency KCNA said the ban would stay in place “until the incident that happened in Malaysia is properly solved”.

Mr Kim, the estranged half-brother of the North Korean leader, was killed with a chemical nerve agent in Malaysia last month.

North Korea has denied it was to blame.

It has been fiercely critical of the Malaysian investigation into Mr Kim’s death, and has rejected the findings of a post-mortem examination on his body.

It has also not yet confirmed that the body is that of Kim Jong-nam, acknowledging him only as a North Korean citizen. Mr Kim was travelling using a passport under a different name.

While Malaysia has not directly blamed North Korea for the attack, there is widespread suspicion Pyongyang was responsible.

Several North Koreans are being sought by police in connection with the killing. Two women – one Indonesian and one Vietnamese – have been charged with murder.

Source: Agencies