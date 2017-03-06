Crude bombs hurled at prison van carrying Mufti Hannan

Crude bombs were thrown at a prison van carrying 19 accused including Mufti Hannan, chief of the banned militant outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (Huji), and some of his associates at Tongi of Gazipur on Monday afternoon.

The prison van carrying Hannan came under attack at College Gate area on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway around 5:30pm.

Police have detained a youth named Mostafa Kamal, 22, son of Mozammel Hossain, hailing from Pagli village in Tarakanda upazila of Mymensingh, in this connection.

Confirming the matter to risingbd.com, Hafizul Islam, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gazipur traffic department, said a police team was leading the prison van on way to the Kashimpur High Security Central Jail from Dhaka.

No one was injured in this connection, the SI added.