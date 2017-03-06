Voting in 14 upazilas, 4 municipalities underway

Voting in 14 upazilas and four municipalities has started under the newly formed Election Commission headed by KM Nurul Huda.

The balloting began 8:00am on Monday and will continue till 4:00pm without any break in 14 upazilas and four municipalities of 15 districts.

The four municipalities are- Sakhipur in Tangail, Golachipa in Patuakhali, Arani in Rajshahi and Sherpur in Bogra.

Following the polls, EC Secretary Mohammad Abdullah said, “All types of initiatives have been taken for the sake of free and fair election.”